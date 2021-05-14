Advertisement
A chance for thunderstorms as we head into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 11:25AM CST
Lightning captured in Saskatchewan on July 23, 2020. Courtesy: Michael Lam
SASKATOON -- It’s been an incredibly dry May so far, but producers may finally get the rain they’ve been looking for. We’ve got a small chance of rain, with some thunderstorms, both Friday and Saturday in Saskatoon. The daytime highs will be in the low twenties, before rising to the high twenties early next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly sunny, chance of showers
High: 22
Evening: 6
Saturday – Mainly sunny, chance of showers
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 24