A carbon copy of yesterday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 5:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- Light winds continue to blow from the Southwest as we remain under the influence of warm pacific air.
The mild conditions continue through Thursday before November claws back heading into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 14
Evening: 8
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 12
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 17