SASKATOON -- Light winds continue to blow from the Southwest as we remain under the influence of warm pacific air.

The mild conditions continue through Thursday before November claws back heading into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 14

Evening: 8

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 17