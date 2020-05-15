A brisk start to the long weekend, but wait until you see how it ends: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 6:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cool air has pushed into our region this morning, albeit with sunshine in tow. Expect slightly below seasonal temperatures into Friday evening.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday will look drastically different as temperatures soar into the mid-twenties for May-long. We can expect highs in the mid-twenties as Saskatchewan enjoys the extra day off.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 14
Evening: 13
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 24
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 25