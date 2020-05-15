SASKATOON -- Cool air has pushed into our region this morning, albeit with sunshine in tow. Expect slightly below seasonal temperatures into Friday evening.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will look drastically different as temperatures soar into the mid-twenties for May-long. We can expect highs in the mid-twenties as Saskatchewan enjoys the extra day off.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 14

Evening: 13

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25