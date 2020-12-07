SASKATOON -- Things will warm up Monday afternoon as we flirt with the freezing mark. Expect more of the freeze/thaw effect as we yo-yo between day and night.

Be sure to enjoy the warmer conditions, because by the weekend we can expect things to cool off.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -1

Evening: -3

Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -1