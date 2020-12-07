Advertisement
A brisk start to the day with colder air pushing across our region: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 6:10AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things will warm up Monday afternoon as we flirt with the freezing mark. Expect more of the freeze/thaw effect as we yo-yo between day and night.
Be sure to enjoy the warmer conditions, because by the weekend we can expect things to cool off.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -1
Evening: -3
Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 0
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: -1