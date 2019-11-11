SASKATOON – An Arctic chill marks Remembrance Day in the prairies.

A ridge of high pressure has left us with clear and cold conditions. Wind chill values plunge into the minus 30’s in many parts of the province Monday morning.

The risk of frostbite is very real with the influx of cold air and strong winds. Limiting your exposure to the elements is recommended.

Monday evening the cold air will be tempered by increasing clouds as a new system pushes in from the west, bringing more mild conditions for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: