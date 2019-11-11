A bitter cold Remembrance Day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 7:47AM CST
SASKATOON – An Arctic chill marks Remembrance Day in the prairies.
A ridge of high pressure has left us with clear and cold conditions. Wind chill values plunge into the minus 30’s in many parts of the province Monday morning.
The risk of frostbite is very real with the influx of cold air and strong winds. Limiting your exposure to the elements is recommended.
Monday evening the cold air will be tempered by increasing clouds as a new system pushes in from the west, bringing more mild conditions for the rest of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Sunny
- High: -9 C
- Evening: -13 C
- 9pm: -12 C
- Tuesday – Cloudy
- Morning Low: -14 C
- Afternoon High: -4 C
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -16 C
- Afternoon High: -5 C