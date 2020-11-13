SASKATOON -- A well-known political studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan has died.

The university’s Department of Political Studies posted a tweet Thursday afternoon saying Joe Garcea has died.

The message reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Professor Joe Garcea. A Better colleague and friend we could not hope for. He will be terribly missed and always remembered.”

Dozens of people have replied to the tweet sharing memories of Garcea and celebrating the man he was.

Garcea often appeared on CTV News to provide perspective on political issues in Saskatchewan and around the country.

https://twitter.com/usaskpolitics/status/1327012166218752000?s=21