SASKATOON -- Temperatures pop back up into the twenties Friday afternoon.

Saturday reminds us that it’s still summer for a few more days as the sweltering heat returns.

Fall’s official arrival doesn’t appear to change the forecast too much as next week looks pleasant according to mid-range models.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 23

Evening: 21

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday – Showers

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19