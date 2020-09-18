Advertisement
A beautiful final weekend of summer: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 5:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures pop back up into the twenties Friday afternoon.
Saturday reminds us that it’s still summer for a few more days as the sweltering heat returns.
Fall’s official arrival doesn’t appear to change the forecast too much as next week looks pleasant according to mid-range models.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 23
Evening: 21
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 28
Sunday – Showers
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 19