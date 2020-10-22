SASKATOON -- An officer found five large garbage bags containing 99 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop on Highway 7 west of Kindersley, according to the RCMP.

Clinton James Senko, 34, of Saskatoon, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Senko appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on several conditions. Senko is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Kindersley Provincial Court on Dec. 15.

The next afternoon, an officer stopped a car on the same highway for speeding. A drug investigation followed and with the help of a police dog, officers seized 850 grams of cocaine and seven pounds of cannabis, RCMP say.

Matthew Lewis Davey, 33, of Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Davey appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. Davey is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 15, also in Kindersley.

Police seized both vehicles in relation to these investigations.