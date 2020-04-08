SASKATOON -- As of April 8, the provincial government says there have been 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Out of the 271 cases 165 are presently considered active.

COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Wednesday, April 8

Saskatoon's total number of cases sits at 135, the highest concentration of cases in the province. Of the city's 135 cases, 97 are considered active.

Regina is home to the next-highest concentration of cases, 56 so far with 28 of those cases still considered active.

Five COVID-19 patients in Saskatoon are receiving treatment in hospital with one patient in an intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 37 people in the city are known to have recovered from the virus.

No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the province since April 1.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, three people have died from complications related to the virus. One of the deaths occurred in Saskatoon.