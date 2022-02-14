90% of rut shaving complete on Saskatoon residential streets, city says

The City of Saskatoon has completed more than 90 per cent of rut shaving on residential streets, according to a Tuesday morning news release.

All neighbourhoods are expected to be complete by Wednesday.

Streets were skipped if parked vehicles made them too narrow for graders to make an effective pass.

City and contractor crews will be rut shaving on skipped streets and will begin addressing industrial areas and severe ruts in back lanes this week, the release said.

Other updates include:

Every street is being inspected within 24 hours of rut shaving and a clean-up team will address snow ridges that are obstructing driveway access within a few days.

Streets skipped will be posted with No Parking signs for rut shaving starting Monday. Vehicles left on a scheduled street will be towed to a nearby street. All skipped streets should be completed by the end of the weekend.

Rut shaving in industrial neighbourhoods will start Monday night and continue until completed.

Grading in back lanes with severe ruts will begin this week. The lanes are narrow, and people should ensure their collection carts are pulled onto their property for the operator’s safety and to prevent damage from the large equipment.

With snow forecast to fall on the city Monday night and Tuesday, some crews would be reassigned to plowing and sanding on priority streets.

If there is more than 5 centimetres of snow, all city crews and most contractors will stop rut shaving and move to grading on Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets.