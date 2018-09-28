

CTV Saskatoon





Daniel Forest was given a nine-year sentence on Friday in the death of 45-year-old Rodney Wailing.

Wailing died in hospital after he was found injured in a home in the 200 block of Avenue I South in Jan. 2017.

With credit for time served, Forest’s sentence works out to nearly six and a half years.

Forest was originally charged with second-degree murder but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Crown had asked for 10 years and the defence asked for two years followed by three years probation.

The judge said Forest’s “horrific childhood” was taken into account in the nine-year sentence.