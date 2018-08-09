

CTV Saskatoon





Nine people are facing charges after an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network in the Prince Albert area.

The investigation began in November 2017 when police learned about a possible drug trafficking organization moving large amounts of cocaine and marijuna into the area, RCMP said in a news release.

From mid-July through early August the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit executed search warrants at numerous residences and made several arrests in the area.

Police seized weapons, a large quantity of drugs and four vehicles.

The nine people charged, ranging from 21 to 43-years-old, made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the group was responsible for a significant amount of illegal drugs flowing into the Prince Albert area.