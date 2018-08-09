Nine people are facing charges after an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network in the Prince Albert area.

The investigation began in November 2017 when police learned about a possible drug trafficking organization moving large amounts of cocaine and marijuna into the area, RCMP said in a news release.

From mid-July through early August the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit executed search warrants at numerous residences and made several arrests in the area.

Police seized weapons, a large quantity of drugs and four vehicles.

The nine people charged, ranging from 21 to 43-years-old, made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the group was responsible for a significant amount of illegal drugs flowing into the Prince Albert area.