The eighth person charged in connection with the death of Tiki Laverdiere appeared in North Battleford provincial court Friday.

Mavis Quinn Takakenew, 55, of North Battleford is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She appeared in the prisoner’s box in her first court appearance on the charge, a provincial court clerk confirmed.

Takakenew was issued a no-contact order with several people as RCMP continues its investigation, Crown prosecutor Chris Browne told CTV News.

The matter was adjourned to Sept. 13, Browne added.

Tiki Laverdiere, 25, disappeared in May in North Battleford and her remains were found near the city on July 11.

The Edmonton woman travelled to North Battleford to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

His mother, Nicole Cook, was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft, in connection with Laverdiere’s death.

Of the eight people accused in connection with Laverdiere’s death, five have been charged with first-degree murder.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nikita Sandra Cook, of the Onion Lake Cree Nation, in connection with the investigation.

Cook has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Lavadiere’s death.

The RCMP says Cook should not be approached.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.