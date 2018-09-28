

CTV Saskatoon





An 89-year old man is dead after his Dodge Caravan crashed into an oncoming vehicle, RCMP say.

The crash happened on Highway 14 and a service road in Unity, according to a news release.

Police believe the man, who was from the area, crossed over the highway into the path of an eastbound Ford Flex. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 63 year-old male driver of the Ford Flex, a Saskatoon resident, was treated and released from the local health center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police say.