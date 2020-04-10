PRINCE ALBERT -- Three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision southeast of Prince Albert, according to a release from Parkland Ambulance.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on highway 3 near the Muskoday Bridge, around 1 p.m. Friday.

When paramedics arrived they cared for the 8-year-old boy along with a 31-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man. All three were taken to hospital.

Parkland Ambulance said the boy and the woman are in good and stable condition, but the man remains in serious condition.

Prince Albert RCMP is investigating the crash.