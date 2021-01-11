Advertisement
8 recent Saskatoon flights had COVID-19 cases on board
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 10:59AM CST
The Saskatoon airport is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Eight recent flights either originating or landing in Saskatoon have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board, according to an update from the Saskatchewan government posted Sunday.
The province says anyone who was on board the following flights to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14-day period after the date of their flight:
- Air Canada AC8577 Saskatoon Vancouver Jan. 7, 2021 Rows 14-20
- Air Canada AC8620 Saskatoon Toronto Jan. 2, 2021 Rows 26-80
- Air Canada AC8574 Vancouver Saskatoon Jan. 1, 2021 Row 19
- Air Canada AC8576 Vancouver Saskatoon Dec. 31, 2020 Row 25
- Flair Airlines F8513 Saskatoon Vancouver Dec. 31, 2020 Rows 8-14
- Air Canada AC8628 Saskatoon Toronto Dec. 27, 2020 Rows 13-19
- Air Canada AC8620 Toronto Saskatoon Dec. 26, 2020 Info unavailable
- Air Canada AC8617 Toronto Saskatoon Dec. 26, 2020 Rows 15-22