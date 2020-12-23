SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have issued eight tickets in connection to Saturday's protest against COVID-19 related public health measures.

The tickets came after an investigation by Saskatoon Police Service.

Four of the people ticketed under the Public Health Act will have the option of paying a voluntary $2800 fine rather than appearing in court, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The four remaining individuals, who have previously received tickets under the act, must appear in court, SPS said.

Saskatoon police issued a $2,800 dollar fine to a key participant involved in a similar event held on Dec. 5.

SPS says to date, it has handed out 15 tickets to people for failing to comply with the Public Health Act.