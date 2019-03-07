

CTV Saskatoon





A 79-year-old Saskatoon man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault four decades ago made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Errol Frazer-Harrison is also facing a charge of indecent assault in relation to a second victim – a 53-year-old woman who was a student at the time. Police say Frazer-Harrison was a teacher at the time.

He was first charged last fall after a 50-year-old woman told Calgary police she’d been sexually assaulted while she was also a student during the late 1970s.

His next court date is set for March 21.