A 78-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested and charged following a historical sexual assault investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service was contacted by Calgary Police Service earlier this year after a 50-year-old woman reported to them having been sexually assaulted, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The alleged suspect lives in Saskatoon and was a former teacher to the victim between 1977 and 1979 when the incidents are alleged to have taken place.

The suspect was arrested last Friday and charged with indecent assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court September 26.