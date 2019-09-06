

CTV News Saskatoon





A 75-year-old woman died following a collision between a service truck and an SUV on highway 11 near Osler on Friday evening, according to RCMP.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m., and pronounced the woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, dead on scene.

Police say the truck was headed northbound when it collided with the SUV head on in the southbound lane.

The 80-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with what police describe as undetermined injuries. The driver of the truck was treated by EMS on scene and released.

RCMP collision reconstructionists were on scene along with the coroner, and the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the woman will not be released at this time.

Highway 11 was closed for some time on Friday evening, but reopened around 11 p.m.