75 per cent of Sask. farmers who responded to survey couldn't fulfill grain contracts due to drought

SASKATOON -

A new survey shows the impact Saskatchewan's summer drought had on many grain farmers.

According to a survey conducted by the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), 75 per cent of respondents were unable to fulfill their grain contracts "due to historically low yields."

Farmers were left paying penalties and fees ranging between $20,000 and $300,000 to grain companies, according to APAS.

Some of the farmers were left paying interest on their unpaid contracts at rates as high as 19 per cent, APAS said.

“When Mother Nature has already given producers a tough year, contract provision made production problems even more serious,” APAS President Todd Lewis said in a news release.

Some respondents have been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, according to the organization.

Twenty-five per cent of producers also said they had trouble contacting grain buyers to resolve issues related to their shortfalls, APAS said.

The survey, which is still accepting submissions, has seen more than 200 farmers respond since Aug. 26.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government revealed that the summer drought is largely responsible for the bulk of a projected deficit and is expected to cost the province $2.4 billion.