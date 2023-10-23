73-year-old Saskatoon man fights off hatchet-wielding intruder with umbrella

A Saskatoon man used an umbrella to fend off an intruder who broke into his home Friday night.

Dale Sommerfeldt was watching the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions football game on TV at his home on Mackie Crescent around 10 p.m. Friday when he heard a loud sound come from his front door. He originally thought it was his cat knocking something over, but when he stood up and went to the front of his house he quickly realized something was wrong.

"I went towards the front door and was met by a fellow pretty well covered up with a mask and hoodie on, cap pulled down, wielding a hatchet over top of his head," Sommerfeldt said.

"(He was) indicating to me that I should be getting back out of his way."

As Sommerfeldt backed away from the man, he shouted towards his wife in the bedroom to call police. When the intruder made his way into the kitchen and began tearing through every kitchen drawer, Sommerfeld instinctively grabbed a black umbrella from his front porch and a nearby knife.

"Then I tried poking at him to steer him towards the door," he said.

Sommerfeldt said the man was intoxicated and would periodically check the front door, presumably to see if police were outside. After a few minutes of this, Sommerfeldt decided to make his move.

"The last time he went to the door then I managed to get up behind him and shove him out the door," Sommerfeldt said.

The whole ordeal lasted roughly five minutes, but it felt like an eternity to the 73-year-old Sommerfeldt.

"It took a while before we were ready to go to bed, and (we did) not really have a good sleep," he said.

Saskatoon police responded to the 911 call shortly after 10:15 p.m.. Patrol officers and police dogs found the man down the street trying to hide in another home on Mackie Crescent. The 31-year-old was found with a hatchet nearby.

Police say he was under the influence and was combative towards first responders in the hospital during and after his arrest. He was taken to police detention after being treated for a minor injury.

The 31-year-old man faces charges of break and enter, wearing a disguise to commit a crime and breach of conditions.

Sommerfeldt said the intruder escaped with his wife's purse, but a neighbour across the street from where police found him returned the purse and all of its belongings the next morning.

Sommerfeldt and his wife have never experienced anything like it in their 45 years living on Mackie Crescent. They're thankful for the timely response from police and their efforts to comfort them while quickly arresting the man responsible.

CTV News asked Sommerfeldt if there's anything he'd' do differently if it ever happened again.

"I would have a longer umbrella maybe.”