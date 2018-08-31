

CTV Saskatoon





A 73-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday has been rescued.

The man, from La Ronge, had been picking mushrooms in the Wapawekka area on Tuesday when he was separated from his wife, La Ronge RCMP said in a news release.

While he is an experienced woodsman and had some supplies, there was concern for his well-being as weather in the area at the time was cold and rainy.

La Ronge RCMP, with help from La Ronge Rangers and Civilian Air Search and Rescue, mounted a search and the man was seen from the air around 5 p.m. Thursday after he had started a signal fire.

GPS coordinates were relayed to Rangers on the ground. They reached the man but he was too weak to travel on foot. He was taken by helicopter to La Ronge, where he was assessed as weak and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition.