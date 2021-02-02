Advertisement
7 people now charged in Sask. man’s death
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 12:06PM CST
Dylan Chretien is described as five-foot-nine and 165 pounds with short, dark, brown hair. (Submitted photo)
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have charged two more people in the connection with the death of Dylan Chretien.
On Monday, investigators charged a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman with first degree murder, according to a news release.
The man is also charged with one count of arson.
Both accused are in custody on unrelated charges.
Seven people have now been charged in Chretien’s death.
Chretien, of Lloydminster, was reported missing Nov. 2, 2019 and found dead near Prince Albert Dec. 4, 2019.