7 more Saskatoon flights found to have COVID-19 cases
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 1:53PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 30, 2020 3:18PM CST
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SASKATOON -- The province has identified seven more flights that have touched down in Saskatoon carrying a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Travelers in certain seats or arriving on international flights are asked to self-isolate and self-monitor for 14 days from the flight date.
- COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area March 30, 2020
- Pandemic portraits: Saskatoon photographer captures life during physical distancing
Other passengers are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight.
The flights include:
- Air Canada AC 8582 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 21, 2020 Rows 10-16
- Air Canada AC 0015 Toronto, ON Saskatoon, SK March 20, 2020 Rows 1-6
- Air Canada AC 1121 Toronto, ON Saskatoon, SK March 17, 2020 Rows 15-21
- Air Canada AC 8584 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 15, 2020 Rows 12-18
- WestJet WS 0452 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 11, 2020 No seat information available
- WestJet WS 3276 Edmonton, AB Saskatoon, SK March 10, 2020 Rows 16-20
- WestJet WS 2419 Cancun, MX Saskatoon, SK March 7, 2020 Rows 17-24
Find the full list here.