SASKATOON -- The province has identified seven more flights that have touched down in Saskatoon carrying a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travelers in certain seats or arriving on international flights are asked to self-isolate and self-monitor for 14 days from the flight date.

Other passengers are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

The flights include:

Air Canada AC 8582 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 21, 2020 Rows 10-16

Air Canada AC 0015 Toronto, ON Saskatoon, SK March 20, 2020 Rows 1-6

Air Canada AC 1121 Toronto, ON Saskatoon, SK March 17, 2020 Rows 15-21

Air Canada AC 8584 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 15, 2020 Rows 12-18

WestJet WS 0452 Calgary, AB Saskatoon, SK March 11, 2020 No seat information available

WestJet WS 3276 Edmonton, AB Saskatoon, SK March 10, 2020 Rows 16-20

WestJet WS 2419 Cancun, MX Saskatoon, SK March 7, 2020 Rows 17-24

Find the full list here.