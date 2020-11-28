SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it learned Friday and Saturday of seven positive COVID-19 cases at four schools.

They include:

  • Bishop James Mahoney High School (two cases)
  • Bethlehem Catholic High School (two cases)
  • Ecole Sister O’Brien School (one case)
  • Holy Cross High School (two cases)

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the division said in a news release.

The affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Monday.