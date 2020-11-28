SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it learned Friday and Saturday of seven positive COVID-19 cases at four schools.

They include:

Bishop James Mahoney High School (two cases)

Bethlehem Catholic High School (two cases)

Ecole Sister O’Brien School (one case)

Holy Cross High School (two cases)

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the division said in a news release.

The affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Monday.