7 more COVID-19 cases at 4 Saskatoon schools
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 1:22PM CST
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it learned Friday and Saturday of seven positive COVID-19 cases at four schools.
They include:
- Bishop James Mahoney High School (two cases)
- Bethlehem Catholic High School (two cases)
- Ecole Sister O’Brien School (one case)
- Holy Cross High School (two cases)
“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the division said in a news release.
The affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Monday.