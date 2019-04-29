

A deadly case of mistaken identity has resulted in a seven-month jail sentence for a Saskatchewan man.

Jordan Darchuk was shot and killed near Weirdale while elk hunting in the fall of 2017.

Austin Adamko was sentenced Monday to seven months in jail for pulling the trigger.

He pleaded guilty in the shooting earlier this year, saying he thought Darchuk was a young bull elk.

Adamko was initially charged with criminal negligence causing death but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He will also be subject to two years’ probation after he’s out of jail and a lifetime firearm ban.

Adamko gave a statement of remorse and apologized to the Darchuk family.