65 meth packages found in Ahtahkakoop drug bust
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 1:20PM CST
Fourteen people were arrested ad three people face charges after a drug bust Wednesday at a home on Ahtahkakoop First Nation.
A large amount of controlled substances, weapons, a stolen vehicle, and drug paraphernalia were found, RCMP said in a news release.
Police say small amounts of cocaine and 65 five-gram packages of methamphetamine were also found.
Dustin Nigel Ratt, 34, Russell George Bird, 51, and Jo Dee Ratt, 20, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.