

CTV Saskatoon





Fourteen people were arrested ad three people face charges after a drug bust Wednesday at a home on Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

A large amount of controlled substances, weapons, a stolen vehicle, and drug paraphernalia were found, RCMP said in a news release.

Police say small amounts of cocaine and 65 five-gram packages of methamphetamine were also found.

Dustin Nigel Ratt, 34, Russell George Bird, 51, and Jo Dee Ratt, 20, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.