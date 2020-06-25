SASKATOON -- Joanne Cliff, a 64 year-old-cyclist, is mapping the City of Saskatoon on her bike.

Cliff’s inspiration was inspired by Bruce Johnson, who walked every street in Saskatoon.

“And I thought, ‘What a neat idea.’ I think it took him four or have years, I thought, ‘You know, I wonder if anyone's ever biked every street.’”

Using a map, Cliff marks down the areas she has traveled.

The goal for Cliff is to map the city before her 65th birthday in late August.

"It was very easy, because of COVID, there was no traffic.” said Cliff. “So, you know, downtown area, no traffic. You go up Eighth Street - no traffic. It was really easy to do the busier streets."

Since she started, Cliff has managed to cycle through about 90 per cent of the city, riding every day except Wednesdays.