Netflix series The Umbrella Academy will feature some local talent in its upcoming season.

A 1963 custom cab Mercury truck from Milden will be a set blocker in the show’s second season.

For decades, Tammy Renz used the truck to haul grain on her family farm. Earlier this month, she listed the vehicle on Kijiji, expecting another farmer to buy it.

She was in disbelief when she saw a Toronto production company inquired to her online listing, Renz said.

“She’ll be in the background to block off anything they don’t want to have filmed. But I like to think she’ll be starring in it.”

Renz said the superhero series plans to paint her red truck blue. The company paid Renz her Kijiji listing price of $3,000.

“Before she left, I had a little talk with her. I just said, ‘Don’t forget your humble beginnings and where you came from,’” she said, laughing.

The Milden truck was picked up in a semi, headed to Toronto for filming, on Monday.