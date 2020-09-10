SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a 62-year-old man's stabbing death as a homicide.

At around 1:50 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting an injured person in the 200 bock of Avenue W South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Upon arriving, patrol officers and Medavie Health Services paramedics found the man suffering from a stab wound, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody. However, no charges have been laid at this time, police said.

A doorbell camera video captured at the time of the incident and obtained by CTV News appears to show someone walking away from a group of people who can be heard shouting profanity and homophobic slurs, seemingly directed at a single individual.

A few moments later, four people can be seen running down the sidewalk in the same direction as the first person, who is off-camera.

In a second clip captured by the motion-triggered camera, someone can be heard saying "I don't know where he's at."

Another clip shows the moments after police arrived, with an officer scanning the sidewalk with a flashlight.

This is a developing story. More details to come.