SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old man who crashed into six parked vehicles in May 2019 pleaded guilty on Thursday to impaired driving and faces $62,155 in fines.

The crash happened May 27 around 1 a.m. on the 300 block of Forrester Road in the Fairhaven neighbourhood. When officers arrived they found a truck flipped over in the street after colliding with six parked vehicles.

Riley Stretch was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample. Police said Stretch was not injured.

In a joint submission from the Crown and defence, Stretch pleaded guilty to the charges.

Stretch has been drinking earlier in the day and then took prescription medication for a migraine, increasing his impairment, according to his lawyer. Court heard how Stretch was remorseful and should not have gotten behind the wheel of his truck.

Justice D. Scott ordered Stretch to pay $57, 155 in restitution to Saskatchewan Government Insurance for the damage to the six parked vehicles as well as a $5,000 surcharge.

Stretch also received a one-year driving ban.