61-year-old charged after allegedly filming teen in changing room: Saskatoon Police

A 61-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly filming a 14-year-old in a clothing changing room.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Brian Kraft has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after an April incident.

The teen told police that they had noticed someone filming them at the store in the 300 block of 105 Street East on April 10.

“The male fled the store but was identified through further investigation,” an SPS news release said.

Officers searched Kraft’s home in the 600 block of Perehudoff Crescent where they seized several devices.

“Further examination of the devices found identified additional victims with similar historical events,” SPS said.

Police said they laid three more voyeurism charges against Kraft.

SPS said they believed there may be further victims and encouraged anyone to report similar incidents to the police.

Kraft was expected to appear in Provincial Court Tuesday.