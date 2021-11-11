6 to 8 centimetres of snow falls in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

It was a busy day for tow truck drivers with the first snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada says six-to-eight centimetres of snow covered Saskatoon on Remembrance Day.

Brad Stratychuk, owner of Brad’s Towing, says the calls started Wednesday evening.

“Mostly stuck calls on the highway and lots of curb hits, lots of inexperienced drivers and lots of experienced drivers hitting curbs as they’re trying to round the corner,” Stratychuk says.

He warns people to take it slow, to avoid having to take vehicles to an auto shop.

“We’re hearing body shops and garages are all having a hard time finding parts. We’re taking some cars to appointments that have been waiting over six weeks to get in. So do what you can to keep the car you have,” Stratychuk tells CTV News.

Rose Carlsen, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, forecasts the weather to warm up over the weekend.

“We’re not expecting any more for today. The snow will pretty much taper off as the system moves to the east later on this afternoon,” Carlsen says.

We're kind of expected just periods of life snow until then.”

While there was no freezing rain that came with the storm, Carlsen says drivers and pedestrians may have noticed ice beneath the snow.

“When snow falls on warm surfaces, it will melt and then it can freeze overnight when the temperatures drop,” the meteorologist says.

In eastern-central Saskatchewan, in the Hudson Bay area, more snow is forecasted to fall.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Hudson Bay, Shoal Lake and Porcupine areas.