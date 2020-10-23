SASAKTOON -- Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) says its offices are being sanitized as more officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

"To date, the police service is reporting 6 positive cases of the virus. The officers involved are currently isolating as per Public Health guidelines and will not return to duty until cleared by a medical health professional," PAPS said in a news release.

The front offices will remain closed to the public and some calls for service will be handled over the phone where appropriate, PAPS said in the release.

Anyone who wishes to enter the service's main station at 45 15th Street West will need to use the telephone and buzzer at the front entrance, PAPS said.