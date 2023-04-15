6 most expensive homes in Saskatoon

While the number of houses on the market in Saskatoon remains low, sales are consistent with long-term, 10-year averages, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

For those searching for luxury homes, Saskatoon has some great options.

Here are six of the most expensive homes on the market in and around Saskatoon.

125 Saskatchewan Crescent (Realtor.ca)

This four-bedroom, 6-bathroom home offers direct access to the South Saskatchewan River. Built in 2017, with 4545 square feet spread over three stories this property boosts many features including an in-ground pool, courtyard, developed basement, smart home capabilities and a double attached heated garage.

9 Cherry Lane (Realtor.ca)

For homebuyers looking for a country lifestyle with all the luxuries, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has it all. Features include a web bar, a private entrance to the Jacuzzi room, an intercom system and in-floor heating. The property also has access to a beachfront with a boardwalk that can accommodate a quad or snowmobile. Built in 1999, the home is 4552 square feet with wrap-around windows so you can enjoy the view.

Cao Residence (Realtor.ca)

This eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom property offers an indoor pool and sauna in the basement that is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows for the ultimate experience. Built in 2019, the home offers 6475 square feet of space and comes with a wet bar, observation deck overlooking the water, games and entertainment room, theatre space and an elevator for easy access. There is a double-car garage attached with three other detached garages on the property.

934 Saskatchewan Drive E (Realtor.ca)

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooks the South Saskatchewan River and features a private rear courtyard. Buyers will enjoy the built-in cooking area outside, recessed spa, second-floor balcony and elevator. It was built in 2014 and offers 4684 square feet of space that include a home gym and games room.

674 Saskatchewan Drive (Realtor.ca)

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home is across the street from the South Saskatchewan River and has amazing views. With 4247 square feet, this home built in 2015 has a private courtyard, roof-top terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also comes with a temperature-controlled, 700-bottle wine room and a smart light system.

318 Sturgeon Drive (Realtor.ca)

This 3869-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is fully automated. You can control the windows, window coverings, temperature, sound and security system from your smartphone or tablet. Built in 2017, it also offers a four-car garage, second-level deck, home gym, and the property has been professionally landscaped.