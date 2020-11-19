SASKATOON -- Prince Albert Police say they have charged a fifth person in connection with the death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien was reported missing Nov. 2, 2019 and found dead on Dec. 4, 2019. Police believe his death was a homicide.

This week, investigators charged a 31-year-old woman with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with his death.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday morning in Prince Albert.

Earlier this month, police charged Brandon Daniels, 25, and Max Moostoos, 28, with accessory to murder after the fact.

Christy Roy, 42, and Brandon Smith, 33, are both charged with second degree murder.

Police continue to investigate.