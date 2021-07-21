SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged a fifth person in relation to an alleged assault and unlawful confinement last year.

The incident took place a house in the 400 block of Avenue G South Aug. 21, 2020, police say.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly confined and assaulted, suffering serious injuries. He has since recovered.

As a result of ongoing investigation, police identified and arrested a 38-year-old man. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

Another suspect, Heather Rene Peequaquat, 32, has not yet been arrested and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

She has a tattoo on her neck that says "Lloyd" and a flower on her right forearm.

Two other women and a man have already been arrested and charged in the case.