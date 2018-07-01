56-year-old woman injured in hit and run
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 6:56PM CST
A 56-year-old woman was struck by a car at the intersection of Avenue W and 22nd street.
The woman was crossing the street in a cross walk when she was hit. She was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
The car involved fled the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident, and drivers can expect traffic delays in the area until the investigation is finished.