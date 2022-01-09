$50M Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon matched all seven numbers in Friday night's draw — making it worth $50 million.

The fact that a ticket worth tens of millions was sold in the city would be notable enough on its own.

However, the massive win comes less than three months after a $55 million Lotto Max ticket was purchased at a Saskatoon gas station.

In October, a Saskatchewan man had his life changed instantly after he matched all seven numbers on a ticket he bought at Pinnacle Gas & Food on Faithfull Avenue.

Not long after — in November — there was a $2 million Western 649 winner in the city.

If that wasn't enough, just days later a $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket was sold in Saskatoon.

This latest lotto winner has up to a year from Friday's draw to claim the multi-million-dollar prize.