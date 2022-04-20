5-year-old Sask. boy missing, plane will assist in search

A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Frank Young was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to RCMP.

The community is located roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., the community's vice chief Barry McKay will provide an update on the search. It will be live streamed here on CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

The five-year-old was last seen wearing green pyjamas with dinosaurs, a navy blue windbreaker and rubber Paw Patrol boots. He is four feet tall and weighs 66 pounds.

In the time the boy has been missing, a winter weather system moved through the province bringing snow, wind and frigid temperatures.

"Winter weather conditions are a concern at this time, including the possibility of snow, wind and low temperatures overnight," RCMP said in a news release sent late Tuesday night.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Frank was possibly spotted at the local playground, RCMP said in the release.

Community members, volunteer search and rescue organizations and Saskatchewan RCMP officers were actively looking for the boy Wednesday morning.

The search included door-to-door inquiries, according to police.

According to posts shared on the local government's Facebook page, video drones were flown the community's bushline on Tuesday in an attempt to locate the boy.

An RCMP plane is expected to conduct an aerial search Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the community are being asked to stay inside during the aerial search in the hopes that it will make it easier to spot the boy.

Police do not believe an abduction has occurred and the criteria for an Amber Alert have not been met, RCMP said.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.