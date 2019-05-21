Three fires in two months, caused by embers, have prompted the Saskatoon Fire Department to provide tips on how to handle ashes.

On Saturday, embers fell through a standing fire pit, landed on a wooden deck and ignited a garage. Damage was estimated at $40,000.

About two weeks earlier, a resident disposed embers in a dumpster. The embers flared up and caused a large dumpster fire and destroyed a fence.

Two house fires were caused by ember disposal in March. A River Heights resident threw out ashes in a dumpster between the two homes, and sparked a massive fire with about $500,000 in damages.

Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger has these tips to avoid fire pit ashes from re-combusing.

1. Hose down the fire pit

“Use a garden hose, make sure they’re out,” Rodger told CTV News, as a way to prevent bonfires from reigniting.

2. Sift through the ashes

Rodger advises people to sift through ashes, to reduce the risk of flare-ups. “Go through them, while they’re still in the pit, before you transport them,” he said.

3. Wait 24 hours before disposing

“Wait until the next day before you move them or transport them,” Rodger suggests.

4. Ensure fire pit containers don’t have holes

Rodger advises people inspect their standing fire pits for any deterioration or holes, to ensure embers can’t fall and re-spark.

5. Put ashes in garden or compost

People should dispose their fire pit ashes in their garden or compost, to avoid catching fire with other materials – as it happened in the cases with dumpsters.