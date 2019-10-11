Pumpkin maze

An annual tradition, the Dutch Growers Pumpkin Maze is free of charge and is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Free day at Nutrien Wonderhub

While all the reserved spots are spoken for, there will still be free admission for 150 families offered on a first-come-first-serve basis on Sunday, during Free Day presented by Strata.

Hilltops football

Football and crisp, fall air are a perfect match. You can cheer on the Saskatoon Hilltops as they take on the Edmonton Wildcats 1 p.m. Sunday at SMF field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

Sounds Like audio festival

Saskatoon’s art festival devoted entirely to sound returns for its ninth installment. The events on offer include a chance to record sound which will be incorporated into music and an opportunity to hear the work of artists from across Canada, the U.S. and Japan.

Aquarium show

At the Saskatoon Aquarium Society’s Thanksgiving Show, you can view some of the rarest and most striking fish in the city. The show runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Masonic Temple, 1021 Saskatchewan Cres. West.