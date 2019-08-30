

Watch fireworks light up the Saskatoon sky

The Nutrien Fireworks Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at River Landing.

Live entertainment and food trucks will also be a part of the event, happening at Rotary Park and River Landing.



Help Saskatoon set a world record

To celebrate Meewasin’s 40th anniversary people will try to set a Guiness World record for longest sidewalk-chalk mural along the Meewasin Trail.

To become a “chalker,” register Saturday at either the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. start time.



Meet some of Saskatoon’s most talented dogs

Saskatoon’s dog show, organized by the Kennel and Obedience Club, begins every day this long weekend at 8:30 a.m. at Prairieland Park.

Watch a sheep dog demonstration

Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. a sheep herder will put on a demonstration using his border collies at Beaver Creek Conservation Area.

Eat a free burger at the Labour Day BBQ

The Saskatoon Labour Council’s 21st annual BBQ takes place Monday at Victoria Park by the Riversdale Pool at 11:30 a.m.

Watch the Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at 1 p.m. While tickets for the Regina-based game are sold out, bars across the city will be airing the game.