The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is set to open its doors on Sunday. Here’ are some key things to know, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Visting hours

Health-care teams are scheduled to begin moving patients into Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital at 7 a.m. Sunday. Visiting hours will be restricted during the move in order to efficiently and safely transfer patients and protect their privacy.

Emergency care

Emergency services for children and adults will open on the ground floor of the new hospital as of 6 a.m. Adult emergency care is also available at St. Paul’s Hospital all day and Saskatoon City Hospital from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Expecting moms

Before 6 a.m., pregnant women in labour or requiring urgent care should access Maternal Services in Royal University Hospital by going to the Old Main Entrance of the 1955 Building and reporting to the 4th floor, as is the current process.

As of 6 a.m. pregnant women who go into labour or require urgent pregnancy-related care should come to the main entrance of the JCPH and go to the Maternal Care Centre on the third floor. There is a drop-off zone in front of the main doors of the new hospital on the top deck of the parkade.

Help available

Volunteers and SHA leaders will be on-site throughout the move to help families and patients who might have questions during the process. The health authority also says health care teams need space and privacy to make the transition safe and smooth.