SASKATOON -- Five people are facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Saskatoon police say.

Two women, ages 19 and 24, and three men ages 23, 28 and 31 are facing more than 40 charges including aggravated assault and break and enter, according to a news release.

The victim, a 33-year-old man is being treated in hospital for life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at a hotel in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive North around 5:30 p.m. An off-duty officer was in the area and witnessed several people fleeing the scene on foot, police say.

Shortly afterward, several people were located in a home in the 200 block of 26th Street West and arrested. Police believe the victim and suspects know each other.