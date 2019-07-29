

Two women and three men are in custody after a police chase early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a patrol officer spotted a stolen Buick Regal at Avenue D and 23rd Street West, police said in a news release.

The occupants refused to stop and evaded the officer. The Air Support Unit found the vehicle and saw it stop on Avenue R North where a passenger fled and threw items over a fence.

The vehicle proceeded to the 2500 block of 33rd Street West where two more passengers fled, police say. The stolen auto then stopped at Wedge Road and 33rd Street before fleeing again when police tried to stop it.

The vehicle drove over a spike belt and continued to travel outside the city limits until officers forced it into a ditch.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the fleeing suspects and found loaded firearms, knives, hatchets, bear mace, ammunition, cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

The women, ages 22 and 36, and three men, ages 25, 26 and 27, are face about 80 charges.