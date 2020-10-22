SASKATOON -- Five people face 62 drug and gun charges after a four-week investigation by the Saskatoon Integrated Crime Reduction Team and other units.

In a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 16 near Langham, police took three Saskatoon woman into custody, ages 20, 18 and 25, along with a 25-year-old Toronto man and 34-year-old Edmonton man.

Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun along with 244 grams of cocaine, $1,055 cash and seven cell phones.

A search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Fast Crescent in Saskatoon and police say they found three grams of fentanyl along with two digital scales and cutting agent.