Five people are facing around 40 charges following two investigations into drug trafficking by Saskatoon police.

On Aug. 1, officers investigating possible methamphetamine trafficking observed drug transactions and arrested two women and a man in the 300 block of Confederation Drive, according to a police news release.

Police say the man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, more than $4,000 in cash, hydromorphone and three phones. The two women were both found to be in possession of fentanyl powder, according to police.

A subsequent search of a home in the 600 block of 33rd Street West resulted in officers locating a sawed off rifle, fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, baggies of methamphetamine, a machete and pepper spray, police say.

The 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 15 charges. The two 29-year-old women, one from Saskatoon and one from Alberta, are each facing a charge of possession of fentanyl.

A second investigation was conducted at a hotel in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North on August 2. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

During a search of a rented room, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, cash and steroids, police say. A search of a vehicle outside resulted in the discovery of $19,000 in cash, prepaid credit cards, 38 pills of oxycodone and 420 grams of methamphetamine.

The 32-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Alberta, are facing around 20 charges.