5 out-of-province men charged in Saskatoon drug bust
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 3:51PM CST
SASKATOON -- Five men from Ontario and Quebec face several drug charges after Saskatoon police executed two search warrants Tuesday night.
Police say that around 9 p.m. Drug Unit investigators and members with the Tactical Support Unit executed a high-risk search warrant in the 1600 block of Main Street East.
Five men were arrested from that location without incident. Cash, cocaine and fentanyl was seized, according to a news release.
An hour later, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Pinehouse Place. No one was there but police found more fentanyl, police say.
In total, police seized:
- $17, 500 cash
- 49.5 grams fentanyl
- 54.7 grams powder cocaine
- 9.0 grams crack cocaine
- $2,000 counterfeit U.S. cash
- Other items consistent with drug trafficking