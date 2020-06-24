SASKATOON -- Five men from Ontario and Quebec face several drug charges after Saskatoon police executed two search warrants Tuesday night.

Police say that around 9 p.m. Drug Unit investigators and members with the Tactical Support Unit executed a high-risk search warrant in the 1600 block of Main Street East.

Five men were arrested from that location without incident. Cash, cocaine and fentanyl was seized, according to a news release.

An hour later, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Pinehouse Place. No one was there but police found more fentanyl, police say.

In total, police seized: